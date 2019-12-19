Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act stir: Battery of lawyers led by Prashant Bhushan present on spot to bail out Delhi protestors

Besides, a list of another more than 30 lawyers along with their full contact details has been circulated on social media groups to enable the protestors contact them.

Published: 19th December 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Prashant Bhushan

Led by Prashant Bhushan, a legal team is present at the protest spot.(Photo| Twitter/@pbhushan1)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A team of around three dozen lawyers is on standby in the capital to help out protestors facing any kind of legal action or detention, activists said here on Thursday.

"There is a legal team present on the spot (of protests). It will work under the supervision of advocate Prashant Bhushan. Anyone faces any detention/legal action, can reach out to them," said an activist.

Lawyers like Nilesh (9503979599), Mishika (9810187140), and others are available to render spot assistance to the citizen protestors facing any legal issues.

Besides, a list of another more than 30 lawyers along with their full contact details has been circulated on social media groups to enable the protestors contact them and avail their services.

