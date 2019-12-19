Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions Centre on 'logic' behind Citizenship (Amendment) Act

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Slamming the central government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) chief minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the intention and the logic behind the law. Calling it a ‘very bad law’, Kejriwal questioned why the government want to bring Pakistanis and Bangladeshis and others into the country when “we are struggling with limited resources”.

"Be welcomed in India. I want to ask do we have enough land and jobs to give them. Our own Indian children are roaming around jobless; many without proper shelter why are we adding more to the population when the economy has been hit? Our students are being beaten up in universities across the country, they are protesting on streets, this is a very bad law," said Kejriwal at an event.

The Chief Minister hit out at the opposition for violence on the streets of Delhi. “Parties which are facing defeat are behind the violence in Delhi, they know that they are losing the upcoming Assembly elections so they are instigating violence. The opposition thinks that the divide in the community will benefit them electorally” the chief minister said.

ALSO READ| Citizenship Act: Eight held for Seelampur violence, curbs imposed in northeast Delhi

Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was headed for a huge victory in Delhi, which has scared the “opposition”. "The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots," Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace. The AAP has been blaming the BJP for the violence at Jamia Milia Islamia.

‘Who will give jobs to refugees?’

Kejriwal asked who would give jobs to the “crores of people” who will come from neighbouring countries when Indians are struggling for employment. AAP has opposed both NRC and CAA in the Parliament.