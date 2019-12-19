Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government raises circle rates for agricultural land

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced massive increase in the circle rates, the first revision after 11 years since 2008.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with state Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses a press conference

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with state Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses a press conference| Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Wednesday decided to raise the circle rates of agricultural land from Rs 53 lakh per acre to anything between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 5 crore per acre. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced massive increase in the circle rates, the first revision after 11 years since 2008.

The newly approved rates, will depend upon the type of village and district in which the it falls. "There has been a long pending demand of farmers of Delhi for enhancement of circle rates of agriculture lands in Delhi. The present circle rate for all categories of villages is much less than the prevailing market rates. Due to such difference in the circle rates and prevailing market rates, the farmers of Delhi were not getting their rightful dues," said Kejriwal.

In another cabinet decision, the state cabinet also accepted the recommendations of a welfare committee for spending a corpus of Rs 50 crore for welfare of lawyers. He added that the city’s lawyers can now avail Rs 5 lakh family mediclaim, Rs 10 lakh life insurance, and e-libraries and creches in all court premises in the city.

The government has also decided to apply domestic power consumption charges for lawyers’ chambers. "Now, advocates will also get free electricity up to 200 units per month and 50 per cent subsidy on consumption of up to 400 units in their chambers," he said. There are 4,902 connections for lawyers’ chambers in the national capital.

