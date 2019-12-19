Delhi's New Friends Colony faces disconnection issues, telcos deny shutdown

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Although telecom operators Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL as well as MTNL have resumed mobile, SMS and internet services in those parts of the capital which were shut down on police orders due to anti-CAA protests, there are reports of mobile disconnection in and around New Friends Colony on Thursday.

Operators said they have no fresh instructions from the government to halt services at any new places other than what came from Special Cell Deputy Commissioners for certain areas till 1 p.m. on Thursday and now services have been restored there as well.

The disconnection of services could be due to poor network, effect of five hours of shutdown, or technical glitches. But so far telcos said they have resumed all services. They said they are yet to get any customer reports from New Friends Colony area.

Amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the city, services were suspended in walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, following a directive from Delhi Police.

According to a copy of the order seen by IANS, internet services were shut down by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) in Delhi in view of the prevailing law and order situation, all communications from voice, SMS and internet need to be halted till 1 p.m. in Delhi.