Lack of gates, CCTVs add to safety woes in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no security gates and lack of CCTV cameras, the residents of Vishwas Nagar are struggling with rising cases of theft and robbery in the area. Frequent incidents of two-wheeler theft have made the locals feel unsafe in the locality.

"This has become a common phenomenon. Since we don’t have allotted parking space, we keep our cars and two-wheelers outside houses on the road or lane. Every other day there is a case of theft. My scooty was stolen a few days back, batteries of cars are frequently taken away," said Anuj Gupta, President of Residents' Welfare Association, Vishwas Nagar.

The RWA, which was registered in August, has raised the safety concern repeatedly with the area’s councillor, but the situation has not improved. "Instead of helping us, the East MCD councillor who is also the Mayor of the civic body asked us to remove the security gate that was installed by us saying that we did not follow the rules. Not a single rule was violated by the RWA," Gupta added.

According to the RWA, the society had security gates from 2008 till 2016, when they were removed by the MCD. However, after its registration, the RWA reapplied for the gate installment in August. NOC clearance papers, copy of which the reporter has seen, have been submitted to the Delhi Police two months ago but no response has been received.

"MCD said that the gate was hindering vehicular movement in the lanes. But, the gates were kept closed only from 11 pm to 5 am as mentioned by the civic body in its rule. We had also kept a guard at the gate to open it whenever any vehicle would enter," Gupta mentioned.

Not just gates, but no installation of CCTV cameras by the Delhi government is also another matter of concern for the residents. "Two weeks ago, a house was robbed while the owners were out of town. Police came for an inquiry and asked for footage from our personally installed CCTV cameras. The state government is yet to provide this facility to us," pointed Ankit Jain, treasurer of the RWA.According to Om Prakash Sharma, the BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar, a list of camera needed for the area has been submitted by him, but the AAP government is yet to reply.

“I have requested for CCTV cameras many times but I am yet to receive a reply. Now that the elections are coming, it is difficult to say whether there will be any progress in the matter. If not, I will get it installed from my fund,” Sharma said.

For now, the RWA has hired a private security guard to keep watch at night. “We haven’t yet approached the MLA of the area regarding the CCTV but the representative has not bothered to visit and enquire. Why do the residents have to raise issues to get a matter brought into notice…leaders need to take some responsibility,” Jain said.

East MCD Mayor and councillor of Vishwas Nagar Anju Kamal Kant told to The Morning Standard, “Objections were raised over gates remaining closed and that creates problem for vehicles. But if the RWA is following all the required steps then the matter will be taken up soon.”