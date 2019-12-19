Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation to levy 10 per cent service charge on MLA funds

It also resolved that no such work should be stopped for want of any approval or consent of the standing committee or House of the three municipal corporations.

Published: 19th December 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

North Delhi MCD Mayor Avtaar Singh

North Delhi MCD Mayor Avtaar Singh (Photo| Twitter/ @NarendraModi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to impose a service charge of 10 per cent on development works carried out with MLALAD funds.

The matter was discussed on Wednesday in presence of the North MCD Mayor Avtaar Singh. According to the civic body, the decision was taken in order to comply with the budget deficiency – a major problem that the MCD has been struggling with for long.

The matter related to MLA LAD fund is already a bone of contention between the AAP-led Delhi government and BJP controlled MCD. During the Assembly session held earlier this month, a resolution was adopted directing the MCDs to not insist on NOCs before carrying out development works executed through the MLALAD fund.

The move came after North MCD undertook no work under the MLALAD scheme in September. It was also decided to change the commercial rates of property tax from all government buildings. The proposal to increase the property tax from residents was rejected. However, the tax payers of North MCD will have to pay a one per cent education cess on property tax.

