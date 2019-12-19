Odia youth tries to set himself ablaze near India Gate, rescued

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man tried to set himself on fire at India Gate on Wednesday, police said, adding that he was rescued and sent to hospital for treatment.

He suffered 90 per cent burns, police said, adding that he was critical. Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Eish Singhal said that the man was identified as Kartik Maher, son of Madan Maher. He hails from Odisha. Singhal said the incident occurred around 6.30pm near C hexagon, Rajpath, which has been one of the scenes of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Quizzed rumours that Maher took the step as a mark of protest against CAA, the DCP said the man was found to be mentally unstable and had no connection with the demonstration in opposition to CAA. "His brother said that he is mentally unstable,"the DCP said, adding that he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

“He is being treated at the hospital,” the DCP said, adding that other details were being verified and that the investigation in the case was on.

Hospital authorities said that he was unconscious when admitted in the emergency ward. In a statement, the Home Ministry confirmed that self-immolation was not linked to the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.