Home Cities Delhi

Odia youth tries to set himself ablaze near India Gate, rescued

While there were rumours that the man took the step as a mark of protest against Citizenship Act, the police denied such connection and said that he was found to be mentally unstable.

Published: 19th December 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

The site near India Gate where the youth tried to immolate himself

The site near India Gate where the youth tried to immolate himself| Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man tried to set himself on fire at India Gate on Wednesday, police said, adding that he was rescued and sent to hospital for treatment.

He suffered 90 per cent burns, police said, adding that he was critical. Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Eish Singhal said that the man was identified as Kartik Maher, son of Madan Maher. He hails from Odisha. Singhal said the incident occurred around 6.30pm near C hexagon, Rajpath, which has been one of the scenes of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Quizzed rumours that Maher took the step as a mark of protest against CAA, the DCP said the man was found to be mentally unstable and had no connection with the demonstration in opposition to CAA. "His brother said that he is mentally unstable,"the DCP said, adding that he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

“He is being treated at the hospital,” the DCP said, adding that other details were being verified and that the investigation in the case was on.

Hospital authorities said that he was unconscious when admitted in the emergency ward. In a statement, the Home Ministry confirmed that self-immolation was not linked to the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police India Gate Delhi self immolation
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp