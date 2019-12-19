Home Cities Delhi

Prepare blueprint of only specific Walled City area in North Delhi, orders Lt Governor Anil Baijal

The National Institute of Urban Affairs is presently collaborating with the Delhi Development Authority for preparing the Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

Published: 19th December 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh attempt to put an end to the prevailing chaos in the ‘Walled City Extension’ — defined as a special area in Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021 — Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to prepare a blueprint for redevelopment of a specific area instead of the entire region.

Senior officials of government agencies, privy to the development, said the L-G, in the meeting held at Raj Niwas to review the long-pending proposal for redevelopment of the special area, which includes-Sadar Bazaar, Paharganj and Karol Bagh, urged authorities to chalk out a ‘feasible pilot’ project after consultation with stakeholders, including residents and traders.

“The L-G was of the opinion that first, a small area should be taken up as pilot. He has asked the municipal corporation to come up with a plan in two months. He was very clear that any planning should be after consultation with the stakeholders. Otherwise, it will not be successful. He advised agencies to tread cautiously as the area is congested and is home to heritage structures,” an official said.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the massive fire at an illegal industrial unit in Anaj Mandi near Sadar Bazaar area on December 8, in which 43 people were killed. The incident led to political bickering over the Special Area redevelopment plan.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by senior officials of the urban development department of Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Traffic Police, and the NDMC. Representatives of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) were also there.

NIUA is presently collaborating with the DDA for preparing the MPD 2041. Another official said that Baijal had stressed on a workable plan, as previous attempts had failed. "Discussions centered on proper traffic circulation plan and amalgamation of plots," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walled City Extension North Delhi Municipal Corporation INTACH NIUA Delhi Development Authority Anil Baijal
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp