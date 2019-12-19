Home Cities Delhi

Uneasy calm at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi as protests against Citizenship Act continue

Nine people were arrested under the three FIRs lodged at Seelampur, Jafrabad and Dyalpur police stations.

Published: 19th December 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University

Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University| Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anti-government posters covered the long boundaries of Jamia Millia Islamia as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens continued outside the university for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Jamia teachers take out peace march, raise voice against Citizenship Act, NRC

The protesters, including students and locals, agitated outside the varsity’s gate number 7. They raised slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah, the government and the Delhi Police, demanding withdrawal of the Act. "We don’t know if we will win or lose, but the fight will continue," a student said.

Joining the protest, social activist Medha Patkar said it was not “citizenship amendment act but citizen amendment act”. “If it came to NRC, we vow not to participate in it,” she said and asked the protesters to follow the path of non-violence.

A few protesters taped their mouths and wore black bands. Entry and exit gates remained opened at Sukhdev Vihar and Jamia Millia Islamia Metro stations. Police teams remained deployed near Jamia.

ALSO READ| Jamia teachers take out peace march, raise voice against Citizenship Act, NRC

FIRs lodged

Nine people were arrested under the three FIRs lodged at Seelampur, Jafrabad and Dyalpur police stations. "The accused are locals. We arrested them on the basis of video evidence," the officer said. He added that 15 more men were identified. The police have named seven people, including student leaders from AISA, SIO and CYSS and former Congress MLA Asif Khan in the FIR of the violence at Jamia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Citizenship Act Delhi Police Jamia protests Jamia stir
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp