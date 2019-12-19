Uneasy calm at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi as protests against Citizenship Act continue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anti-government posters covered the long boundaries of Jamia Millia Islamia as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens continued outside the university for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The protesters, including students and locals, agitated outside the varsity’s gate number 7. They raised slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah, the government and the Delhi Police, demanding withdrawal of the Act. "We don’t know if we will win or lose, but the fight will continue," a student said.

Joining the protest, social activist Medha Patkar said it was not “citizenship amendment act but citizen amendment act”. “If it came to NRC, we vow not to participate in it,” she said and asked the protesters to follow the path of non-violence.

A few protesters taped their mouths and wore black bands. Entry and exit gates remained opened at Sukhdev Vihar and Jamia Millia Islamia Metro stations. Police teams remained deployed near Jamia.

FIRs lodged

Nine people were arrested under the three FIRs lodged at Seelampur, Jafrabad and Dyalpur police stations. "The accused are locals. We arrested them on the basis of video evidence," the officer said. He added that 15 more men were identified. The police have named seven people, including student leaders from AISA, SIO and CYSS and former Congress MLA Asif Khan in the FIR of the violence at Jamia.