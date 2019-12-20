Home Cities Delhi

AAP launches 2020 poll campaign with 'Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal' slogan

Senior party leader Gopal Rai said Kejriwal will also release a report card next week on the performance of his government during its five-year tenure.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MEW DELHI: 'Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal' is the slogan of the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

With the launch of the slogan, the party kick-started its campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the slogan 'Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well, keep going Kejriwal) in the presence of AAP MLAs and other party leaders.

Sisodia said the slogan was based on the feedback of the people of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

In 2015, poll jingle 'Paanch Saal Kejriwal' was composed to woo voters.

Senior party leader Gopal Rai said Kejriwal will also release a report card next week on the performance of his government during its five-year tenure.

"The report card will be released by Kejriwal. It will give details of all the development works that the AAP's Delhi government has carried out in the last five years," Rai said.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal to release report card on AAP's performance

Sisodia said AAP members will take the report card to around 35 lakh homes in the city as part of the party's door-to-door campaign.

"Party MLAs will also hold 700 mohalla sabhas over the next 10-15 days and seven townhall meetings will be organized by senior party leaders," he said.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, five years ago, the citizens of Delhi voted the AAP to power to bring development.

"Five years later, the people are saying that water, electricity, health and education sectors have improved vastly. This must be the only government in India's history that has delivered over and above all the promises that it made five years back," he said.

"We often hear about how governments in the US and Europe do so much for their people, but thanks to Arvind Kejriwal, today the media and people across the world are talking about Delhi's governance model - be it government schools, healthcare, free bus rides or free lifeline water and electricity," Singh said.

TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi assembly elections
