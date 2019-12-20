Home Cities Delhi

Amid outrage, Hindu and Sikh refugees laud Citizenship Act in Delhi

The refugees at the venue took up residence in the city several decades ago.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi protests

Students protest against Citizenship Law at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thurday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the firestorm of protest against the amended Citizenship Act continued to rage on across the national capital, a group of Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan gathered at Rajghat on Thursday to voice their support for the legislation.

The rally, in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), was organised by Hindu Refugees’ Rights Forum.

The refugees at the venue took up residence in the city several decades ago. Parvati, a Pakistani Hindu refugee who lives in a settlement near Majnu Ka Tilla, said the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) has raised the hopes of many like her in their quest for permanent refuge in the country and a dignified living.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Its 'Bharatiya Janata Protest' now as Modi government feels the heat

“Finally, there’s hope of us leading better lives. Pakistan was never a land for Hindus, but India is. We may have been born and raised there, but we were never accorded the dignity and respect that are reserved for citizens. We can now settle in India with dignity. We will be able to shed the tag of refugees,” Parvati said.

BJP’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, who was also present at the gathering, said the CAA will not only ensure dignity and livelihood for the refugees but also proper education for their children. 

ALSO READ: As India boils over the Citizenship Act, a look at how the protests are snowballing

The refugee women will also be a lot safer, he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta said he was deliberately spreading falsehoods among Muslims on the law with an aim to score political brownie points. “He (CM) should have tried to get a better understanding of the legislation. He and his party are spreading canards over the legislation,” Gupta said.

While the city’s refugees have welcomed the passage of the Act in both House of Parliament, students and opposition parties have been out on the streets protesting against the contentious law. While the government has assured that no India citizen has anything to fear from the law, the opposition has railed against it, calling it discriminatory and a ploy by the BJP to push its divisive agenda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Protests Anti CAA protests NRC
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp