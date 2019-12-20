Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act stir: Delhi police deploys 'sufficient force' to deal with any kind of situation

On Thursday, police carried out flag march and area domination exercise. Police also held peace committee meetings in several parts of Delhi as a confidence-building measure.

Published: 20th December 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police patrolling in city.

Delhi Police patrolling in city. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Friday tightened security in North East Delhi and assured of sufficient force in the national capital to maintain law and order.

"Sufficient force has been deployed including 10 companies of CRPF and RAF in Northeast district. We've held many rounds of meeting with locals. We have deployed drones, anti-riot gear to deal with any kind of situation," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Internet suspended across 14 UP districts including Lucknow

On Thursday, police carried out flag march and area domination exercise. Police also held peace committee meetings in several parts of Delhi as a confidence-building measure.

While several parts of the country saw violent protests, in other places people were seen protesting in a peaceful manner, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang "Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" in patriotic fervour.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Protests Anti CAA protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp