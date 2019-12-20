Home Cities Delhi

Delhi gets cold: Mercury at 5.2 degrees, fog hits flights

Air Vistara offered free cancellations and waiver on rescheduling flights. 

Published: 20th December 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks in heavy fog on a chilly Thursday morning. Low visibility disrupted flight schedules at IGIA.

A man walks in heavy fog on a chilly Thursday morning. Low visibility disrupted flight schedules at IGIA. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A thick cloud of fog shrouded the city on Thursday, throwing traffic out of gear and flight schedules haywire. While over a dozen flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, motorists and commuters were caught in snarls on the Delhi-Gurugram road, stretching hours.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees celsius, the season’s lowest.

It recorded a high of 15 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal. Similar conditions are expected to prevail on Friday as well, a senior Met department official said. Many fliers claimed they couldn’t reach the airport due to low visibility.

Compounding the woes of commuters, the Delhi Police put up barricades at several points in the city in anticipation of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Many airlines said their crew and passengers were held up due to end-to-end snarls on the Delhi-Gurugram highway.

They requested passengers, scheduled to board later flights, to leave before time. They also offered cancellation and rescheduling of flights for free.

Air Vistara offered free cancellations and waiver on rescheduling flights. RK Jenamani, head of the Met department at IGI airport, said visibility dropped to 100 meters.

The airport experienced low visibility between 8 am and 9 am. The Met department predicted foggy conditions and the biting chill to persist on Friday as well. The fall in mercury also resulted in a deterioration in the city’s air quality as well.

