Departmental stores selling booze to close in Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered closure of departmental stores selling wine and beer from Friday, November 20.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Thursday ordered closure of departmental stores selling wine and beer from Friday, November 20.

According to Delhi government, the decision was taken following several violations by departmental stores and would impact 125 such outlets in Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Delhi government has decided to close 125 liquor shops (departmental stores). These shops were running under Licence-12. Several irregularities were found at these shops during surprise inspection in the recent past.”

As per rules, these outlets can only use around 10-15 per cent space for selling beer and wine, and the rest can be used to sell grocery items, a government official said on condition of anonymity. Sisodia had also made surprise inspections at several departmental stores.

