Home Cities Delhi

Netas bicker as anti-CAA protests puts Delhi on the boil

BJP, Cong and AAP continue to blame each other for the protests; Tiwari calls for CAA reading session at CP to remove doubts concerning the legislation

Published: 20th December 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard as a mother walks her daughter to school in New Delhi on Thursday. Prohibitory orders were enforced in parts of the city as protests broke out.

Security personnel stand guard as a mother walks her daughter to school in New Delhi on Thursday. Prohibitory orders were enforced in parts of the city as protests broke out. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day protests against the amended Citizenship Act shook the country and put the national capital on lockdown, the politics, too, peaked. The Congress, BJP and AAP continued to point accusing fingers at each other over the continuing street showdowns and demonstrations in the city.

Accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress of waging a misinformation campaign on the piece of legislation and stoking public fury on the streets, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday called for a “CAA reading session” at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday to clear the air on the law. He extended an open invite to both the Congress and AAP to join the session.

ALSO READ: As India boils over the Citizenship Act, a look at how the protests are snowballing

In letters to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, Tiwari urged them to rise above politics and help remove seeds of doubt on the legislation from the minds of the people, especially those belonging to the Muslim community.

“The session will help our brothers and sisters from the Muslim community understand that this law doesn’t affect them in any way.

This law is meant for giving citizenship rights to the persecuted and not depriving anyone of it. However, Kejriwal and Chopra are spreading canards among our Muslim friends about the CAA and stoking violence on the streets. I will read out the provisions of the Act in their presence and, if they have issues, they should point them out to me,” Tiwari said.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Its 'Bharatiya Janata Protest' now as Modi government feels the heat

However, Chopra accused the Centre of trying to push a divisive agenda and the AAP, too, was in on the conspiracy to incite the city’s youth into violent protests.

“People of Delhi are not just hurt and upset but are also feeling betrayed. The city is virtually under curfew and people are afraid to step out. Life in the city has been thrown out of gear,” Chopra said.

Kirti Azad, the party’s campaign committee chief, said those in power at the Centre and in Delhi were inciting violence and making a mockery of the Constitution. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Anti CAA protests NRC protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp