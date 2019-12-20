Over 100 detained at anti-CAA protests in capital

Mudita Girotra By

NEW DELHI: Protests at Red Fort and Mandi House against the Citizenship Amendment Act were called off after the police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in these areas alongside others, leading to the temporary detention of hundreds who later gathered at Jantar Mantar. Police were deployed in large numbers before protesters could even gather at Red Fort, where a protest was called by Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav.



Yadav and fellow party member Prashant Bhushan were among the hundreds who were detained. According to protesters, near the designated meeting spot, there were a group of men with bats. Protestors alleged that they were members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), “ready to dilute” their protest.

At Mandi House, protestors were scattered in different areas. Before they could come together to walk till Shaheedi Park, they were dispersed by police. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Eish Singhal, 132 detainees were taken to Mandir Marg Police Station. “These include 21 women. Apart from these 132 people, some more were detained and dropped at Bawana,” Singhal said.

At the protest called by Left parties at Mandi House, those who were detained include Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders D Raja and Annie Raja; and Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M). Later, they all gathered at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that permission was sought by some organisations to protest at Shaheedi Park but it was declined for certain reasons.

“There were two reasons for not granting permission to them. There was no traditional route, and, on the route, there are important hospitals. They were conveyed that they could go and protest at the designated areas,” said Randhawa. On the detention of hundreds, Randhawa said: “Those who tried to gather in the areas where Section 144 was imposed, were removed peacefully. Some were removed and some had to be temporarily detained. It was all done peacefully,” he said, adding that the detainees were kept at the Surajmal Stadium and Bawana.

At Jantar Mantar, police allowed the people to gather without permission. “We allowed them to protest and there were no issues,” he said.“Besides, all senior officers were deployed. Apart from our local police, various other units were also deployed,” he added. According to police, 52 security companies including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police (CRP) were deployed at the area.

Drones deployed to monitor protesters



Delhi police used a drone to keep an eye on protesters as they gathered to march against the amended citizenship law, from Red Fort to Shaheed Park near ITO. Drones were also deployed in Seelampur,

to identify “miscreants”

Voice, SMS and internet services were suspended in



Walled city areas of north¢ral districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaeen Bagh & BawanaAs per Delhi Police Special Cell notice

Stations closed to restrict movement of protesters



Multiple metro stations were closed following a request from the Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters. Police had also placed barricades on many important roads to stop demonstrators. The Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations, which were shut around 9.45 am remained closed even till 9 pm. The other 18 stations were opened in quick succession. The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station was closed for almost two hours.