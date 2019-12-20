Home Cities Delhi

Posts of anti-CAA protests from Delhi

From hastily handwritten messages to carefully sketched imagery on paper, protestors left no medium untouched in their pursuit of freedom of expression.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Glimpses of anti-CAB & NRC online and offline posters across India.

Glimpses of anti-CAB & NRC online and offline posters across India.

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

Over the last few days, most of India has remained glued to their TV screens, watching the rest of the country take to the streets in protest of the controversial National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Despite Section 144 (which prohibits a gathering of four or more people), being imposed in several parts, irate citizens are in no mood to kowtow to a Colonial-era stricture. Hailing from all faiths, backgrounds, and identities, people have collected in cities, large and small, all brandishing posters and signs, and armed with the determination to have their voices heard.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act protests: Thousand people detained; mobile, internet services suspended in Delhi

In the Capital, Thursday’s protests, which moved from Purana Quila and Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, were a furious reaction to the police storming Jamia University on Sunday. In Mumbai, protestors gathered at August Kranti Maidan, while things took a violent turn in Lucknow’s old city area. 

From hastily handwritten messages to carefully sketched imagery on paper, protestors left no medium untouched in their pursuit of freedom of expression. While some have gathered on the streets, others have collectivised online, turning to Instagram and Twitter to call for action. Pictures taken of protest marches and placard-clutching demonstrators have been disseminated across these platforms, while those with better graphic skills have created digital posters and memes to engage with would-be protestors.

ALSO READ: As India boils over the Citizenship Act, a look at how the protests are snowballing

Several posters became a rallying point for both online and offline protestors, one often reposted being, “Hindu Hoon C*****a Nahi”. Given that imposition of Section 144 in many areas of the country led to the arrests of several people, social media, as is often the case now, has proved to be a powerful tool. Even if you can’t gather in public, you can unite online without legal ramifications, and the tech-savvy among the citizenry have taken advantage of that.

While protests aren’t uncommon in India, they’ve mostly been in silos, with the demonstrations isolated to only concerned areas. Clearly the CAA has the whole country concerned, given that the movement is pan-Indian, and seeming to grow with every passing hour, rather than dissipating as these things are wont to do. If a picture is worth a 1,000 words, these pictures tell an incalculably important message, with crowds using disparate languages and media to deliver the same message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Section 144
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp