Posts of anti-CAA protests from Delhi

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Over the last few days, most of India has remained glued to their TV screens, watching the rest of the country take to the streets in protest of the controversial National Register of Citizens of India (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Despite Section 144 (which prohibits a gathering of four or more people), being imposed in several parts, irate citizens are in no mood to kowtow to a Colonial-era stricture. Hailing from all faiths, backgrounds, and identities, people have collected in cities, large and small, all brandishing posters and signs, and armed with the determination to have their voices heard.



ALSO READ | Citizenship Act protests: Thousand people detained; mobile, internet services suspended in Delhi

In the Capital, Thursday’s protests, which moved from Purana Quila and Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, were a furious reaction to the police storming Jamia University on Sunday. In Mumbai, protestors gathered at August Kranti Maidan, while things took a violent turn in Lucknow’s old city area.

From hastily handwritten messages to carefully sketched imagery on paper, protestors left no medium untouched in their pursuit of freedom of expression. While some have gathered on the streets, others have collectivised online, turning to Instagram and Twitter to call for action. Pictures taken of protest marches and placard-clutching demonstrators have been disseminated across these platforms, while those with better graphic skills have created digital posters and memes to engage with would-be protestors.



ALSO READ: As India boils over the Citizenship Act, a look at how the protests are snowballing

Several posters became a rallying point for both online and offline protestors, one often reposted being, “Hindu Hoon C*****a Nahi”. Given that imposition of Section 144 in many areas of the country led to the arrests of several people, social media, as is often the case now, has proved to be a powerful tool. Even if you can’t gather in public, you can unite online without legal ramifications, and the tech-savvy among the citizenry have taken advantage of that.

While protests aren’t uncommon in India, they’ve mostly been in silos, with the demonstrations isolated to only concerned areas. Clearly the CAA has the whole country concerned, given that the movement is pan-Indian, and seeming to grow with every passing hour, rather than dissipating as these things are wont to do. If a picture is worth a 1,000 words, these pictures tell an incalculably important message, with crowds using disparate languages and media to deliver the same message.