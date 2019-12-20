Tales of dogs: We watch tv together

Prasanna Kumar By

Express News Service

Ronnie was only three months old when I first found him, through a friend. Now, he is my six-year-old Labrador who indulges in naps and the one routine he enjoys is to spend time doing spontaneous activities.



Through his affection, he lifts my spirits. The thing I cherish the most is the way he comes up to greet me every day after I return from work.

But I hate his habit of being a foodie, which ends up in his efforts to try and grab almost everything I eat. People should keep pets in order to beat the looming loneliness, which also helps one develop a relaxed and caring attitude through their presence. Ronnie has also changed my attitude towards life and other animals.

The biggest challenge with Ronnie, however, was teaching him basic manners and habits, which took quite some time. The happy memories are aplenty – from watching TV shows together to him watching me play the piano.



(The author is the owner of Brew and Barbeque, Bengaluru)