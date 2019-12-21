Home Cities Delhi

11 sent to two-week judicial custody over Seemapuri violence

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Mittal sent the accused to jail as the police did not seek their custodial interrogation, said advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, who represented the accused.

Published: 21st December 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA protests rock the country over the course of 10 days causing large scale violence.

Anti-CAA protests rock the country over the course of 10 days causing large scale violence. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Saturday sent 11 people, arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi on Friday, to 14 days' judicial custody, a lawyer in the case said.

The counsel submitted before the court that three of the accused had serious injuries and there was no prima facie case made out against any of them.

She further said the police had not placed on record any MLC (Medicolegal Case) to show the nature of injuries received by security personnel and to suggest how section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was applicable against the accused.

"Section 307 of IPC was slapped only to curtail the liberty of the accused persons," she said.

Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported on Friday from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said.

In Seemapuri, an additional deputy commissioner of police suffered minor injuries, it said.

Police said the arrested people were part of an unruly mob and they were "threat" to peace.

It further alleged that the accused damaged public property and pelted stones at the police.

Some of the police personnel received serious injuries and, therefore, section 307 was slapped against them, police said.

