AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party’s work has changed the political discourse and forced the BJP to talk about development issues in Delhi, AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told party members on Saturday.“BJP sought votes in Haryana in the name of Jats and non-jats. In Gujarat and other parts of the country, they seek votes in the name of Hindu-Muslims. But when they come to Delhi, they talk about the unauthorised colonies. Through the work done by us in the last five years, we have given hope to people,” he said.

“We became the first party to seek votes for the works done and not on the basis on religion. We brought about a major change in the political discourse,” he said. Addressing the party’s eight national council meeting Kejriwal said the AAP needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

“There is just over a month left for assembly elections in Delhi and our target is very big. Last time, we won 67 seats and this time, we should not get less than that but more than that number,” he said amid slogans of ‘70 out of 70’ by party members. AAP will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.

“My advice is that people (members or volunteers) who have come from outside should take up what responsibility they will be assuming in the upcoming polls,” he said. He said that people have believed in AAP and showed faith in it.“What came after the victory was more difficult for AAP. People’s initial thoughts were that we do not know governance. But after five years, even our opposition believes that we have performed exceedingly well,” Kejriwal added.