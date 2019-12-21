CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students prep for protests near Jamia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors have started to gather outside the Jamia Millia Islamia road on Saturday morning.

The students have planned public talks by prominent public personalities including documentary filmmaker Sanjay Kak, Delhi University professor N Sachin, the fact-finding team member of Aligarh Muslim University Fawad Shaheen and research scholar Syed Talha Abidi.



ALSO READ | CAA protest: UP death toll touches 14 as three more succumb to bullet wounds



“We are expecting similar protests like Friday afternoon where thousands of people including students and locals gathered after the Friday Prayers. Management has started setting up mikes, big protest banners with anti CAA and anti-NRC messages... people will start pouring in more numbers,” Ehtemam from Dayar-I-Shouq Student’s Charter said.



Another student said that some more dignitaries were on the panel for today’s talk but they have not been disclosed as there is no confirmation from them.



VIEW GALLERY | Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns



''Congress leader and former Member of Parliament, Dr Udit Raj is likely to come to address the protesters but it has not been confirmed yet'' he added.



As of now, around 150 people have gathered. A lot of artwork including placards, banners and Indian flags have been arranged.

On Monday, nationwide protests were held across the country against police firing, tear smoke shells and beating students inside the Jamia campus.



Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four DTC buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were also damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest on December 15.