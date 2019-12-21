Home Cities Delhi

CAA stir: In 72 hours Seelampur boils yet again, senior cop hurt

Published: 21st December 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police and media personnel outside the DCP Central’s office in Daryaganj where protesters set ablaze a car on Friday evening.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after at least 20 people, including police personnel, were injured during violence in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, another demonstration turned violent as protesters pelted stones that injured a senior police officer among others on Friday.  

In view of Tuesday’s violence, police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC that restricts the assembly of more than four people in an area. Yet thousands of people gathered at Jafrabad to walk to Seelampur. They went ahead shouting slogans after attending prayers at a mosque in Welcome area.

Earlier in the day, police and paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march in Seelampur and Sunder Nagri. Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 areas of northeast Delhi, a police officer said. Drones were deployed to keep a tab on the law and order situation.

Later in the day, police issued a statement saying that there were large gatherings in the areas of Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh.

“Senior officers, with the help of respectable of the respective areas, constantly persuaded them and they were dispersed peacefully. During today’s arrangements (in the city), in addition to officers and personnel of district police, a total of 58 companies of outside force had been deployed to bolster the strength of local police,” a police statement said.

Meanwhile, the DMRC closed Jafrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur Metro stations in Seelampur. On Tuesday, violence had flared up in the area as protesters clashed with police. Later, police arrested 21 people and two FIRs were registered against rioters.

Prior to this, protests erupted near Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday, wherein the police had entered the university campus and entered the library after students pelted stones from inside.

