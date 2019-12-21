Home Cities Delhi

CAA supporters gather at Connaught Place to welcome, celebrate Act

As soon as the rally began, more people quickly joined in the march.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during a rally at Connaught Place on Friday.

Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during a rally at Connaught Place on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the national capital, scores of people assembled at central Delhi’s Connaught Place to express their support for the Act.

Hundreds came out on the streets of Rajiv Chowk raising slogans in support of the CAA, taking rounds of the Connaught Place circle. While marching, supporters were seen holding placards with ‘We support CAA’ written on then as they shouted slogans praising the Act. The supporters also chanted praises of the Delhi Police and PM Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: 40 detained in connection with violent protest in Delhi's Daryaganj

“There is no political party involved in this rally. We all have come here on our own will, favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act. An alert was received via WhatsApp and we decided to be a part of this rally,” said Anshul Saxena who came from Rajouri Garden.

As soon as the rally began, more people quickly joined in the march. “There is a lot of confusion going on about the CAA. What is happening in the national capital is an outcome of misconception. People need to be told what the Act is and the fact that it is not anti-Muslim,” noted Praveen Thakur,  PhD student from IIT Delhi.

Letter to L-G Baijal

The Delhi Minorities Commission has written to the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to allow people to protest peacefully.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pro CAA protests CAA 2019 Delhi Violence Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp