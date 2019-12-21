CAA supporters gather at Connaught Place to welcome, celebrate Act

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the national capital, scores of people assembled at central Delhi’s Connaught Place to express their support for the Act.

Hundreds came out on the streets of Rajiv Chowk raising slogans in support of the CAA, taking rounds of the Connaught Place circle. While marching, supporters were seen holding placards with ‘We support CAA’ written on then as they shouted slogans praising the Act. The supporters also chanted praises of the Delhi Police and PM Narendra Modi.



“There is no political party involved in this rally. We all have come here on our own will, favouring the Citizenship Amendment Act. An alert was received via WhatsApp and we decided to be a part of this rally,” said Anshul Saxena who came from Rajouri Garden.

As soon as the rally began, more people quickly joined in the march. “There is a lot of confusion going on about the CAA. What is happening in the national capital is an outcome of misconception. People need to be told what the Act is and the fact that it is not anti-Muslim,” noted Praveen Thakur, PhD student from IIT Delhi.

Letter to L-G Baijal



The Delhi Minorities Commission has written to the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to allow people to protest peacefully.