Daryaganj violence: Police release minor detainees protesting against CAA

Several people had gathered outside the police station to receive their family members. Police handed over the juveniles to their kin after a verification process.

Published: 21st December 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police use water cannons during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Daryaganj on Friday. The national capital reeled under massive traffic jams due to the protests.

Delhi Police use water cannons during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Daryaganj on Friday. The national capital reeled under massive traffic jams due to the protests. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Over 16 people including minors, who were detained by cops in anti-Citizenship Law protests, have been released by Delhi Police.

"More than 16 people including minors were released last night against whom no violence case was registered. Nineteen people are inside the police station. The police are looking at the details for now and are sorting out," Mariya, an activist said.

Several people had gathered outside the police station to receive their family members. Police handed over the juveniles to their kin after a verification process.

Several policemen and protesters suffered injuries in violent clashes during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Daryaganj area on Friday.

Delhi Police had detained around 40 persons and said strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the violence and vandalism.

Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Delhi Police CAA Stir Citizenship Act Protests
