Dense fog delays 750 flights in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Over 750 flights were delayed, 19 cancelled and five were diverted due to the dense fog that enveloped the national capital on Friday, Delhi airport officials said.

“Approximately 320 departures and around 440 arrivals were delayed due to fog enveloping the airport on Friday morning,” a senior airport official said.

“While landings and take offs continue at Delhi airports, flights that are not CAT III A compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the Delhi Airport tweeted.

“Eleven departures and eight arrivals were cancelled due to bad weather. Five flights were diverted at other airports on Friday morning,” the official had earlier said. A minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday. Officials said visibility reduced to zero at some places in the morning.

