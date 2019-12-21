Home Cities Delhi

Gautam Gambhir flays ‘pseudo-liberal’ scribes amid anti-CAA protests

The BJP MP also tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his  West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banarjee, expressing concern over injured cops during protests pan India.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:58 AM

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday lashed out at human rights organisations and Bollywood A-listers over the violent turn of many anti-CAA protests across the country where cops were beaten.

“I think all human rights warriors, Bollywood attention seekers and pseudo-liberal journalists have gone to the UN to seek a referendum on whether policemen have human rights or not. Sick! #Gujarat #Lucknow #Delhi @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal,” he tweeted.

VIEW GALLERY | Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns

Meanwhile, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari cleared the doubts of attendees pertaining to the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act at Central Park in Connaught Place.

Tiwari had invited Kejriwal and Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra to debate on the Act, but both leaders didn’t attend the function.

While explaining the motive of the function, Tiwari said that a debate was going on in the country on CAA but rumors are being created, the event was organised to clear all those rumours.

