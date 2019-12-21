Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam calls for peace amid ongoing CAA protests

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after protestors gathered around Jama Masjid to protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment act (CAA), the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari asked all protestors not to disturb the peace of the area in Delhi.

“Today, the entire is country is burning. News from other states are unfortunate. To protest is a constitutional right of a citizen of India. Nobody can stop us. However, we shouldn't take law in our hand. We are getting information from Uttar Pradesh and other states that people have died. They are martyrs. We shouldn't let their sacrifice go waste” said Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari in his address.



ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Protests intensify in UP as 11 including eight-year-old boy die in violence

On December 20, after the Friday afternoon prayers, a large protest was witnessed demanding rollback of controversial citizenship law. The protest was peaceful for several hours but later in the evening some among the crowd clashed with the police and burnt down a vehicle parked in Dilli Gate area of Daryaganj.



Acknowledging the presence of Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar, who gave the call for protest at Jama Masjid, was taken into custody by police but slipped passed them also on the same day, Imam said they are our ‘guest’.



VIEW GALLERY | Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns



“If we are on the roads, we shouldn't disturb peace in our area. Chandrashekhar at Jama Masjid with students from JMI are our guest. We should respect them. Trust me, I am talking to the officials so that our guests at Jama Masjid stairs can go home” added Bukhari in his address.



The religious leader also talked about forming a Central Coordination Committee for the agitation to be controlled and to the point about demands.





“Any community, which moves further without a leader, doesn't succeed. Agitation is on without leadership. Until we have a leadership, we can't achieve the target. This movement should not die. I will talk to Jamia students. There should a central coordination committee. So that we can talk to the government."

"Therefore there should be a coordination committee so that dialogue can take place with the government. Judges retired bureaucrats, intellectuals should be in the coordination committee. I am talking to governments. Give me some time” said Bukhari.