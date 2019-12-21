Home Cities Delhi

Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam calls for peace amid ongoing CAA protests

On December 20, after the Friday afternoon prayers, a large protest was witnessed demanding rollback of controversial citizenship law.

Published: 21st December 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday December 20 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday December 20 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after protestors gathered around Jama Masjid to protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment act (CAA), the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari asked all protestors not to disturb the peace of the area in Delhi.

“Today, the entire is country is burning. News from other states are unfortunate. To protest is a constitutional right of a citizen of India. Nobody can stop us. However, we shouldn't take law in our hand. We are getting information from Uttar Pradesh and other states that people have died. They are martyrs. We shouldn't let their sacrifice go waste” said Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari in his address. 

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Protests intensify in UP as 11 including eight-year-old boy die in violence

On December 20, after the Friday afternoon prayers, a large protest was witnessed demanding rollback of controversial citizenship law. The protest was peaceful for several hours but later in the evening some among the crowd clashed with the police and burnt down a vehicle parked in Dilli Gate area of Daryaganj. 

Acknowledging the presence of Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar, who gave the call for protest at Jama Masjid, was taken into custody by police but slipped passed them also on the same day, Imam said they are our ‘guest’. 

VIEW GALLERY | Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns

“If we are on the roads, we shouldn't disturb peace in our area. Chandrashekhar at Jama Masjid with students from JMI are our guest. We should respect them. Trust me, I am talking to the officials so that our guests at Jama Masjid stairs can go home” added Bukhari in his address.

The religious leader also talked about forming a Central Coordination Committee for the agitation to be controlled and to the point about demands. 



“Any community, which moves further without a leader, doesn't succeed. Agitation is on without leadership. Until we have a leadership, we can't achieve the target. This movement should not die. I will talk to Jamia students. There should a central coordination committee. So that we can talk to the government."

"Therefore there should be a coordination committee so that dialogue can take place with the  government. Judges retired bureaucrats, intellectuals should be in the coordination committee. I am talking to governments. Give me some time” said Bukhari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Jama Masjid Violence Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp