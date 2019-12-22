Home Cities Delhi

Anti-CAA protests is conspiracy hatched by vested interests: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari said that 'some elements are hell-bent on misguiding the public and they will get an answer from the public on the issue.'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is actually a conspiracy hatched by vested interests.

"This protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is actually a conspiracy. BJP is moving ahead with the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But some elements are hell-bent on misguiding the public. They will get an answer from the public on the issue," Tiwari told ANI.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

ALSO READ| Citizenship Act, NRC's uncertainty worrisome, could affect neighbours: Bangladesh

Speaking on the signature campaign conducted by BJP in support of the move to legalise the unauthorised colonies, Tiwari said, "Today it is a celebratory atmosphere for more than 40 lakh inhabitants of the unauthorised colonies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to come today in the function. We will present him with 11 lakh signatures of supporters of this move. This is a function to pay tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Lok Sabha on November 28 passed the Bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The Bill seeks to recognise and confer rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage to the residents of such colonies on the basis of power of attorney, agreement of sale, will, possession letter and other documents.

