Women protest with their daughters at Jamia Millia's campus gate aginst Citizenship Act

All women, including many of whom were alumni, were accompanied by little children aged between three to 10 years.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:17 PM

Women with their kids participate in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed NRC outside Jamia Millia Islamia Campus (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Many women staged a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act with their little daughters at the Jamia Millia campus gate on Sunday. Many of these women were Jamia alumni.

The protesters reached Jamia's gate number 7 on Sunday morning before other protesters. Ayesha, a former Jamia student, said she brought her 9-year-old daughter Rehana along with her so that Rihanna could become courageous and be aware about such serious issues.

WATCH| CAA stir: Activists, leaders, students protest outside Jamia campus

Almost all the women were accompanied by little children aged between three to 10 years. Another woman, Sofia, said she was there with her two daughters, aged 3 and 6 years. While women continued to shout slogans against the CAA, their daughters held anti-CAA and NRC posters.

The protesters continued their sit-in for about 3 hours. Many alumnae of the Jamia Eye University had held the Tricolour. They said India is as much their country as for any other common Indian. A large number of students and local people also gathered again outside the Jamia campus on Sunday.

Citizenship Act CAA protest CAA stir Jamia Millia Jamia protest Delhi protest
