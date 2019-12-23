Citizenship Act stir: Students protesting outside UP Bhawan detained in Delhi
The students were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of police action in the state.
Published: 23rd December 2019 12:20 PM | Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 12:20 PM
NEW DELHI: Some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here on Friday when they were protesting against the police's action during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in the state.
They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.
Police are yet to share details.