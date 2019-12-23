CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates multi-specialty polyclinic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Mohalla Clinics, the state government is working on increasing the number of Aam Aadmi Polyclinics in the city which offer free-of-cost treatment with state-of-the-art facilities.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a polyclinic at Bindapur, near Uttam Nagar taking the total count of such centres to 26.

“These polyclinics offer medicines and tests for free. The face of hospitals run by Delhi government is changing. We are adding facilities in our hospitals which have till now been available only in private hospitals,” Kejriwal said.

A team of seven specialist doctors in the field of orthopaedics, paediatrics, gynaecology and physiotherapy have been appointed to cater to patients in the polyclinics. According to officials, another 60 such clinics are under construction.

To build a robust three-tier universal healthcare system in Delhi, the AAP government had initiated polyclinics where specialist OPDs such as medicine, gynaecology and paediatrics specialists are available every day and orthopaedics, eye and ENT specialists are available on selected days of the week. The purpose of these clinics was to save patients the hassle of visiting crowded hospitals and reduce the outpatient burden on government hospitals.The first Aam Aadmi Polyclinic was launched in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar in 2015.

Improving healthcare

The AAP government has been eyeing state-run dispensaries to convert them into Aam Aadmi polyclinics According to an official, 4 dispensaries have been turned into polyclinics. “Some of the dispensaries are very well located and convenient for patients to visit, but are unutilised. We are trying to meet our target of 150 clinics,” he added.