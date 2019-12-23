Deck the halls!

With just two days to Christmas, the centre courts, lobbies, and lounges of city malls and hotels have become plush display pieces. Trees, Santas, all shades of red and green baubles, hollies, all making a winter wonderland. We list few spots worth a visit to get some Christmas cheer:

A five-tier Christmas Charlie

You’re bound to be mesmerised at The Imperial as the lobby greets you with a stunning installation of a five-tier Christmas Charlie (or Lazy Susan) filled with music boxes, miniature fairies, poinsettias, snowdrops, characters from children’s fairy-tales and more. Their flower team, with guest French floral artists, have put together this stunning festive display, highlighting the old tradition of presenting food on a Charlie used to serve cakes, chocolates, cookies, fruits, sweets and more. They have replaced these food offerings with hand-picked Christmas exhibits. The spectacular installation is a ceremonious showcase of detail, design and stories.

Hand-blown glass tree

Instead of a Christmas tree that you have to pack away in the new year, why not opt for an artistic ‘season-less’ one, that graces the walls of your home and makes a memorable statement day after day? Klove’s Christmas tree is a stunning, intricate reinterpretation of the most universally recognised symbol of the festival. The green hand-blown glass ‘needles’ on the tree replicate the typical leaves. The Green ball remind you of playful decorations that not only beautify a tree, but also symbolise wishes and prayers for happy miracles. The limited edition Christmas angels and Christmas tree is on display at The Chanakya Mall, New Delhi and available at Klove Studio.

Head to the North pole

Discover your go-to place and share joyful moments of togetherness this Christmas in the glistening winter backdrop of A North Pole Wonderland at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi. Delight in the whimsical charm of this winter scene, where mischievous polar bear cubs tangle in fairy lights and bump into baubles as they explore under the twinkling arctic stars. Like every year, the Christmas tree is themed to show a love for nature. The tree is made of sun-dried leaves of the Rubber Tree and has been completed by four artists in ten days under the supervision of hotel florist, keeping in line with the hotel’s green initiatives.

With just two days to Christmas, the centre courts, lobbies, and lounges of city malls and hotels have become plush display pieces. Trees, Santas, all shades of red and green baubles, hollies, all making a winter wonderland. We list few spots worth a visit to get some Christmas cheer:

A five-tier Christmas Charlie

You’re bound to be mesmerised at The Imperial as the lobby greets you with a stunning installation of a five-tier Christmas Charlie (or Lazy Susan) filled with music boxes, miniature fairies, poinsettias, snowdrops, characters from children’s fairy-tales and more. Their flower team, with guest French floral artists, have put together this stunning festive display, highlighting the old tradition of presenting food on a Charlie used to serve cakes, chocolates, cookies, fruits, sweets and more. They have replaced these food offerings with hand-picked Christmas exhibits. The spectacular installation is a ceremonious showcase of detail, design and stories.

Hand-blown glass tree

Instead of a Christmas tree that you have to pack away in the new year, why not opt for an artistic ‘season-less’ one, that graces the walls of your home and makes a memorable statement day after day? Klove’s Christmas tree is a stunning, intricate reinterpretation of the most universally recognised symbol of the festival. The green hand-blown glass ‘needles’ on the tree replicate the typical leaves. The Green ball remind you of playful decorations that not only beautify a tree, but also symbolise wishes and prayers for happy miracles. The limited edition Christmas angels and Christmas tree is on display at The Chanakya Mall, New Delhi and available at Klove Studio.

Head to the North pole

Discover your go-to place and share joyful moments of togetherness this Christmas in the glistening winter backdrop of A North Pole Wonderland at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi. Delight in the whimsical charm of this winter scene, where mischievous polar bear cubs tangle in fairy lights and bump into baubles as they explore under the twinkling arctic stars. Like every year, the Christmas tree is themed to show a love for nature. The tree is made of sun-dried leaves of the Rubber Tree and has been completed by four artists in ten days under the supervision of hotel florist, keeping in line with the hotel’s green initiatives.

Winter wonderland

“Christmas at Select Citywalk has always been spectacular and this year is no different. This Christmas, we have transformed the place into a winter wonderland with a giant Christmas Tree with a special LED display full of spectacles and Santa comes loaded with gifts in a spectacular 30-feet wooden arc. We have planned an action-packed calendar that offers something for everyone. From children’s events to indulgent shopping, the best of F&B, to a magical decor and other festivities that bring alive the spirit of the season. Our aim, as a destination retail experience, is to constantly raise the bar on festive occasions and offer an all-encompassing experience to our visitors,” says Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select Citywalk .

Stick to good ‘ol tradition

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi had a traditional tree lighting ceremony last week. The tree is beautifully decorated with red poinsettias, baubles, cones, reindeers and a bright star for the Christmas tree top. There’s even a gigantic gingerbread house, designed and made in-house by the chefs and kitchen staff.