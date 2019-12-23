Home Cities Delhi

Deck the halls!

The Christmas decorations of commerial centers around Delhi are truly lit this festive season

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Christmas set-pieces from hotels and malls around the city (from top)

Christmas set-pieces from hotels and malls around the city (from top)

With just two days to Christmas, the centre courts, lobbies, and lounges of city malls and hotels have become plush display pieces. Trees, Santas, all shades of red and green baubles, hollies, all making a winter wonderland. We list few spots worth a visit to get some Christmas cheer:

A five-tier Christmas Charlie
You’re bound to be mesmerised at The Imperial as the lobby greets you with a stunning installation of a five-tier Christmas Charlie (or Lazy Susan) filled with music boxes, miniature fairies, poinsettias, snowdrops, characters from children’s fairy-tales and more. Their flower team, with guest French floral artists, have put together this stunning festive display, highlighting the old tradition of presenting food on a Charlie used to serve cakes, chocolates, cookies, fruits, sweets and more. They have replaced these food offerings with hand-picked Christmas exhibits. The spectacular installation is a ceremonious showcase of detail, design and stories.

Hand-blown glass tree
Instead of a Christmas tree that you have to pack away in the new year, why not opt for an artistic ‘season-less’ one, that graces the walls of your home and makes a memorable statement day after day? Klove’s Christmas tree is a stunning, intricate reinterpretation of the most universally recognised symbol of the festival.  The green hand-blown glass ‘needles’ on the tree replicate the typical leaves. The Green ball remind you of playful decorations that not only beautify a tree, but also symbolise wishes and prayers for happy miracles. The limited edition Christmas angels and Christmas tree is on display at The Chanakya Mall, New Delhi and available at Klove Studio.

Head to the North pole
Discover your go-to place and share joyful moments of togetherness this Christmas in the glistening winter backdrop of A North Pole Wonderland at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi. Delight in the whimsical charm of this winter scene, where mischievous polar bear cubs tangle in fairy lights and bump into baubles as they explore under the twinkling arctic stars. Like every year, the Christmas tree is themed to show a love for nature. The tree is made of sun-dried leaves of the Rubber Tree and has been completed by four artists in ten days under the supervision of hotel florist, keeping in line with the hotel’s green initiatives.

With just two days to Christmas, the centre courts, lobbies, and lounges of city malls and hotels have become plush display pieces. Trees, Santas, all shades of red and green baubles, hollies, all making a winter wonderland. We list few spots worth a visit to get some Christmas cheer:

A five-tier Christmas Charlie
You’re bound to be mesmerised at The Imperial as the lobby greets you with a stunning installation of a five-tier Christmas Charlie (or Lazy Susan) filled with music boxes, miniature fairies, poinsettias, snowdrops, characters from children’s fairy-tales and more. Their flower team, with guest French floral artists, have put together this stunning festive display, highlighting the old tradition of presenting food on a Charlie used to serve cakes, chocolates, cookies, fruits, sweets and more. They have replaced these food offerings with hand-picked Christmas exhibits. The spectacular installation is a ceremonious showcase of detail, design and stories.

Hand-blown glass tree
Instead of a Christmas tree that you have to pack away in the new year, why not opt for an artistic ‘season-less’ one, that graces the walls of your home and makes a memorable statement day after day? Klove’s Christmas tree is a stunning, intricate reinterpretation of the most universally recognised symbol of the festival.  The green hand-blown glass ‘needles’ on the tree replicate the typical leaves. The Green ball remind you of playful decorations that not only beautify a tree, but also symbolise wishes and prayers for happy miracles. The limited edition Christmas angels and Christmas tree is on display at The Chanakya Mall, New Delhi and available at Klove Studio.

Head to the North pole
Discover your go-to place and share joyful moments of togetherness this Christmas in the glistening winter backdrop of A North Pole Wonderland at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi. Delight in the whimsical charm of this winter scene, where mischievous polar bear cubs tangle in fairy lights and bump into baubles as they explore under the twinkling arctic stars. Like every year, the Christmas tree is themed to show a love for nature. The tree is made of sun-dried leaves of the Rubber Tree and has been completed by four artists in ten days under the supervision of hotel florist, keeping in line with the hotel’s green initiatives.

Winter wonderland
 “Christmas at Select Citywalk has always been spectacular and this year is no different. This Christmas, we have transformed the place into a winter wonderland with a giant Christmas Tree with a special LED display full of spectacles and  Santa comes loaded with gifts in a spectacular 30-feet wooden arc. We have planned an action-packed calendar that offers something for everyone. From children’s events to indulgent shopping, the best of F&B, to a magical decor and other festivities that bring alive the spirit of the season. Our aim, as a destination retail experience, is to constantly raise the bar on festive occasions and offer an all-encompassing experience to our visitors,”  says Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, Select Citywalk .

Stick to good ‘ol tradition
The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi had a traditional tree lighting ceremony last week. The tree is beautifully decorated with red poinsettias, baubles, cones, reindeers and a bright star for the Christmas tree top. There’s even a gigantic gingerbread house, designed and made in-house by the chefs and kitchen staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas Christmas decorations
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp