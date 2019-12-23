Dehi Daryaganj violence: Court to pronounce order on accused's bail plea

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday reserved the order on the bail petition moved by fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law that turned violent last week.

The court will pronounce the order on their bail petition at 3:30 pm in the afternoon today.

Advocate Rebecca John, representing the accused, told the court that her clients are not required for the investigation as the police have themselves not sought for their remand but instead pleaded for the judicial custody.

The court asked the Delhi Police's Investigation Officer (IO) on what basis the arrests were made, to which he said that the accused had pelted stone on Deputy Commissioner of Police's (DCP) office and scores were also injured due to the attack.

The court had, on Saturday, remanded the accused to two-day judicial custody and were produced before the court today at the end of their remand period.

The police had also detained 40 persons for allegedly pelting stones at the police personnel during the protest.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.