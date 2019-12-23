Home Cities Delhi

Dehi Daryaganj violence: Court to pronounce order on accused's bail plea

The court had, on Saturday, remanded the accused to two-day judicial custody and were produced before the court today at the end of their remand period.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Police and media personnel outside the DCP Central’s office in Daryaganj where protesters set ablaze a car on Friday evening.

Police and media personnel outside the DCP Central’s office in Daryaganj where protesters set ablaze a car on Friday evening. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday reserved the order on the bail petition moved by fifteen accused, who were arrested after a protest in Daryaganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law that turned violent last week.

The court will pronounce the order on their bail petition at 3:30 pm in the afternoon today.

ALSO READ: 15 held in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence, sent to two-day judicial custody

Advocate Rebecca John, representing the accused, told the court that her clients are not required for the investigation as the police have themselves not sought for their remand but instead pleaded for the judicial custody.

The court asked the Delhi Police's Investigation Officer (IO) on what basis the arrests were made, to which he said that the accused had pelted stone on Deputy Commissioner of Police's (DCP) office and scores were also injured due to the attack.

The court had, on Saturday, remanded the accused to two-day judicial custody and were produced before the court today at the end of their remand period.

The police had also detained 40 persons for allegedly pelting stones at the police personnel during the protest.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Daryaganj violence Daryaganj CAA Citizenship Act
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp