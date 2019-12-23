Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of Kirari fire victims

Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the medical expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh.

Published: 23rd December 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the the spot where nine people were killed after fire incident at Inder enclave, Kirari Nangloi, New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in Kirari area.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

"I got to know that 9 people have died. One by burn injuries while the eight died due to suffocation. Three are injured and admitted to the hospital. We have given the order for an SDM investigation.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Kirari fire: Victims’ relatives allege foul play

"Rs 10 lakh compensation will be given to the kin of every deceased while the government will bear the medical expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh," Jain said.

The nine victims include five women.  

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house in Kirari was received at 12.30 am.

The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services.

The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said.

The building had no fire safety equipment.

(With ENS inputs)

