E-vehicle expo in tune with the Make in India theme

India’s biggest eco-friendly electric vehicle expo, 10th EV Expo, dedicated to Electric Vehicle technology and E-Vehicle Components, started at Pragati Maidan on Friday. Around 250 national and international companies are participating in the expo.

The three-day expo, that began on December 20, saw a number of launches on Day 1, from advanced fast-charging batteries, charging solutions and electric vehicles ranging from e-cycles to e-scooters/bikes, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, E-Cargos, etc.

EV Expo 2019 brought to the electric vehicle industry an opportunity to launch and showcase the latest in electric vehicles, components, battery technology, accessories and services for convenient and environment-friendly transportation of passengers and goods. Multi-type, eco-friendly electric vehicle technologies are also being displayed.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chairman of E-Rickshaw Committee, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Founder Director of EV Expo, Anuj Sharma said, “It is mandatory to move towards e-vehicles to control pollution problem, caused by the smoke emitted. This exhibition is a means to promote employment opportunities and enhance the Indian economy.”

Rajiv Arora, Organiser, EV Expo said, “In 2015, when we started this expo for Pollution Free Nation, 80 per cent of the products and vehicles showcased were by foreign companies. Now, under Make in India, 90 per cent of MSME and Entrepreneur Indian Electric Vehicles companies are showcasing their products here.”