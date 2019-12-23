Home Cities Delhi

Jharkhand poll results is verdict against NRC, Citizenship Act: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP supremo said that BJP leaders had 'aggressively' campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues of NRC and CAA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of a press conference in New Delhi on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of a press conference in New Delhi on Monday (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA and reflects the public reaction to the "arrogance" of the BJP visible across the country.

ALSO READ| Mamata greets Hemant Soren, says Jharkhand voters trust him to fulfil their aspirations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said BJP leaders had "aggressively" campaigned in the last two phases of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, raising the issues related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"So it appears that the people of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want it (CAA and NRC)," he said at a press conference here. He alleged that the result reflected public reaction to the "arrogance" of the BJP visible across the country.

Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren for the poll victory and said the BJP's electoral loss meant that its government did not perform well in Jharkhand. "People want to vote for performance, apparently they (BJP government) did not work," Kejriwal said.

The JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand is headed for a majority with the ruling BJP trailing behind in the elections for 81-membered state Assembly.

