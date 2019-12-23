Home Cities Delhi

Parking pilot project starts in Kamla Nagar, Krishna Nagar

The EPCA is also likely to assess the parking pilot project by South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday which will be carried out at Lajpat Nagar III.

Parking

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the plan to decongest the city, the civic bodies will be rolling out the parking pilot projects in the Kamla Nagar market and Krishna Nagar market on Monday. According to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, under whose jurisdiction the Kamla Nagar market falls, the project will be carried out in a manner which does not hamper the daily functioning of the market.

“The main parking will be at the Star Mall which is located in the market. Other roads have also been kept open. Parking has been banned at Kolhapur Road. Signboards are already put up and we have appointed marshals who will guide drivers while parking cars,” said Ira Singhal, Deputy Commissioner, Keshav Puram zone, North MCD. The pilot project will continue for two weeks and based on the report of its functioning, a final decision will be taken on carrying out the pedestranisation of the market, Singhal added.

A similar plan will be carried out in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar market under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s guidance. Earlier this week, a review meeting was held by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority along with the civic bodies, police and PWD officials. EPCA will be monitoring the implementation of the pilot project and submit a report to the Supreme Court.

Managing vehicles
Parking plans for all three markets will improve walkability by removing encroachments and promoting multi-level parking areas

