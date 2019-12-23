Home Cities Delhi

Planning for Xmas: Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nice 

The highlight of the Christmas special dessert menu is the Chocolate House made from Kit Kat chocolates.

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Christmas-themed Chocolate Houses by Honey & Dough

The Christmas-themed Chocolate Houses by Honey & Dough

Christmas is the time to eat, drink and be merry. And for kids, festivals are about being able to eat more sweets and a bit more fun. So, Honey & Dough is here with an adorable range of Plum Cakes, Chocolate Houses, Cup Cakes, Brownies and Mini Cakes.

Owner Aavika Chhawchharia says, “It’s a concept for kids. And we don’t use any preservatives for any of our baked items to keep them natural. The tiny and attractive designs have been created using both edible and inedible embellishments.”

The highlight of the Christmas special dessert menu is the Chocolate House made from Kit Kat chocolates. “These were made with an idea in mind that kids like to play with houses. During Christmas, kids even make Gingerbread Houses. So we improvised the idea a bit and came up with chocolate houses because every other bakery is doing the Gingerbread ones. They are filled with Gems and decorated with Christmas themes. The house roofs have been covered with sugar coating,” she adds.

“While Christmas Brownies have been topped with edible Christmas Cookies, the Plum Cakes have been made using nuts and fruits that were soaked in rum and wine for more than a year,” she adds.
Get your kids their own little Hansel and Gretel Candy Houses to make their Christmas merrier.  
The owner says, “Apart from this, we have a Flourless

Almond Cake, which is gluten-free. Guests can even indulge in the winter special beverages such as Nutella Hot Chocolate, Red Velvet Hot Chololate, Turmeric Latte, Coco-Almond Hot Cholcolate, and Tiramisu Latte, among others, to make the experience better.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honey & Dough Christmas
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp