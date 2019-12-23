Planning for Xmas: Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nice 

Express Features By

Christmas is the time to eat, drink and be merry. And for kids, festivals are about being able to eat more sweets and a bit more fun. So, Honey & Dough is here with an adorable range of Plum Cakes, Chocolate Houses, Cup Cakes, Brownies and Mini Cakes.

Owner Aavika Chhawchharia says, “It’s a concept for kids. And we don’t use any preservatives for any of our baked items to keep them natural. The tiny and attractive designs have been created using both edible and inedible embellishments.”

The highlight of the Christmas special dessert menu is the Chocolate House made from Kit Kat chocolates. “These were made with an idea in mind that kids like to play with houses. During Christmas, kids even make Gingerbread Houses. So we improvised the idea a bit and came up with chocolate houses because every other bakery is doing the Gingerbread ones. They are filled with Gems and decorated with Christmas themes. The house roofs have been covered with sugar coating,” she adds.

“While Christmas Brownies have been topped with edible Christmas Cookies, the Plum Cakes have been made using nuts and fruits that were soaked in rum and wine for more than a year,” she adds.

Get your kids their own little Hansel and Gretel Candy Houses to make their Christmas merrier.

The owner says, “Apart from this, we have a Flourless

Almond Cake, which is gluten-free. Guests can even indulge in the winter special beverages such as Nutella Hot Chocolate, Red Velvet Hot Chololate, Turmeric Latte, Coco-Almond Hot Cholcolate, and Tiramisu Latte, among others, to make the experience better.”