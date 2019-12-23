Police case registered in Kirari fire incident which claimed nine lives

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police registered a case on Monday in connection with the Kirari fire incident, which claimed the lives of at least nine people, officials said.

The case under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Prem Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.



A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area early Monday, killing at least nine people, including three children, the second such incident in the national capital this month.

Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze after a distress call was received at 12.30 am.

The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes, while the other three floors were residential.

The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am.

Earlier this December, 43 people were killed in a fire at a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area.