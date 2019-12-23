Home Cities Delhi

Regret coming to Delhi, says injured Jamia pupil

On December 15, the police stormed inside the university campus to nab ‘outsiders’ who were involved in arson, but they denied lathicharging the students.

Protesters, including students and local residents, during a demonstration against CAA, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.(Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

Protesters, including students and local residents, during a demonstration against CAA, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday.(Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi last year with a dream of starting his law practice in the national capital, but on December 15 he lost vision in one eye allegedly during police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library.

Minhajuddin, an LLM student, now wants to go back to his hometown in Bihar after completing his studies as he says he doesn't even feel safe in his university campus anymore.“I was studying in the old library in a reading room reserved for MPhil and PhD students. We had locked it after learning that police entered the campus, but they barged inside and started baton-charging students,” he recalls.

“The protest was happening outside Gate Number 7 which is on the other side of the road. I had not participated in the protest but I was hit brutally,” he claimed. He also sustained a fracture on one of his fingers.“I have not been to the campus after the incident, I am scared. I do not feel safe in my campus,” he says.

“I will complete my PhD and then start my law practice in my hometown. Earlier, I wanted to practice in Delhi for the great career opportunities. But not any more,” he says, adding that “regrets” his decision to come to the national capital.

Meanwhile, scores of people joined Jamia students to take out a march in South Delhi on Sunday in support of those facing police action for protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.  

With PTI inputs

