Activists seek probe into police action at Jamia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An alliance of civil society organisations and activists on Monday demanded that the government launch a high-level judicial inquiry into alleged police excesses against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Addressing a press conference, members of the alliance also demanded that all cases registered against those protesting the amended citizenship law be “unconditionally” withdrawn and those arrested be immediately released.

Ravi Nair, a member of the alliance, said, “We have taken stock of the situation in a meeting. We are not looking for amendments. We want scrapping of CAA, lock stock and barrel.”

The city erupted in protest and violence following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament and the presidential assent, making it a law.