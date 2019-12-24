Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of polls, Arvind Kejriwal releases 'AAP ka report card'

The report card will be taken to 35 lakh households in the Capital as part of a door-to-door campaign, the party said.
 

Published: 24th December 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 'AAP ka Report Card', which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the past five years.

The report card will be taken to 35 lakh households in the Capital as part of a door-to-door campaign, the party said.

ALSO READ | AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The report said, "The education budget is nearly tripled from Rs 6,600 crore to 15,600 crores. More than 20,000 new classrooms were made. In 2019, in class 12, the government schools show better results than private schools with 96.2 per cent results in comparison to 93 per cent of private schools."

The AAP said that WiFi, hotspot work has begun and within six months 11,000 hotspot zones will be created.

"Every household is provided with free electricity. Every consumer got free electricity up to 200 units. Free water up to 20,000 litre per month reached every household. The water bill of more than 14 lakh houses came nil," the report said.

"In the move to prevent crime and provide security to women, 1.4 lakh CCTVs were installed and 1,4 lakh more CCTVs will be installed. In the transport sector, 4,300 new DTC buses were included," the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal AAP ka report card
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp