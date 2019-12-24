Citizenship Act protests: Heavy security deployed, Section 144 imposed in Mandi House area

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As demonstrators gathered to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the IPC in Mandi House area to maintain the law and order situation.

There is a heavy deployment of the police and the Rapid Action Force in the area. Section- 144, which has been imposed, prohibits the gathering of four or more people.

Since the enactment of the CAA on December 12, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Protests in the capital escalated last week after students and cops were left injured during a demonstration in Jamia Millia Islamia area.

The demonstrations have spread to other places, including Seelampur and Jafrabad, in the northeastern part of the capital.