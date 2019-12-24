Home Cities Delhi

Citizenship Act: Wave of demonstrations shows no signs of ebbing

The wave of protests against the amended citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the national capital, continued unabated on Monday.

Banners against the CAA put up at the gates of Jamia on Monday.

Banners against the CAA put up at the gates of Jamia on Monday.

NEW DELHI: The wave of protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the national capital, continued unabated on Monday. Scores massed at Jamia, Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, Assam Bhawan, India Gate and Delhi University (DU), raising their voices against the contentious law.

As soon as a group of students gathered outside the UP Bhawan to voice their outrage against the alleged police assault on protesters in the state, they ran into a sizeable contingent of police personnel, who herded them away. Another group of protesters, numbering 100-150, were detained while they were marching towards Assam Bhawan. The group included students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and DU, among others.

“They (the police) used brute force to detain peaceful protesters. In all, around 100 protesters were detained from these two sites. They were taken to Mandi House police station and released after sundown,” Devangana, a DU student, said.

The scenes outside Jamia, which has emerged as the centre-point of protests against the amended citizenship law, were hardly different from the ones seen over the previous days. Women, children, lawyers and even medical professionals gathered outside the campus, chanting slogans against the CAA and NRC and singing patriotic songs.

“We will continue our protest. Yesterday (Sunday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some remarks that were contradictory to what Home Minister Amit Shah said. This shows the government is clearly nervous in the wake of rising protest against the CAA and NRC,” Mohd. Areeb Hasan, treasurer, JMI Alumni Association, said. Also, in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Metro station area, people took out candlelight marches in the evening.

Over 100 protesters detained
As soon as a group of students gathered outside the UP Bhawan to voice their outrage against the alleged police assault on protesters in the state, they ran into a sizeable contingent of police personnel, who herded them away. Another group of protesters, numbering 100-150, were detained while they were marching towards the Assam Bhawan.

