Home Cities Delhi

Darya Ganj violence: Court issues notice to Delhi police on bail plea of six accused

Special Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar sought response from the police and slated the matter for December 28 for further hearing.

Published: 24th December 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police use water cannons during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Daryaganj on Friday. The national capital reeled under massive traffic jams due to the protests.

Delhi Police use water cannons during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Daryaganj on Friday. The national capital reeled under massive traffic jams due to the protests. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a bail petition filed by six accused who were arrested after a protest in the Darya Ganj area against the newly-amended citizenship law turned violent last week.

Special Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar sought response from the police and slated the matter for December 28 for further hearing.

The six accused had moved a bail plea earlier today. Tis Hazari Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar had, yesterday, sent fifteen accused to judicial custody for 14-days and denied them bail asserting that allegations against them are serious in nature and investigation is at the initial stage.

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police-protestors clashed in the area.

During the course of hearing on bail plea yesterday, senior counsel Rebecca John, who appeared for the accused, told the court that her clients are being falsely implicated in the case.

Delhi Police's Investigation Officer, however, told the court that if bail is granted to the accused, they may influence the witnesses and it could affect law and order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darya Ganj violence Citizenship act Delhi Police Delhi protests Delhi violence
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp