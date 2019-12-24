Home Cities Delhi

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar meets student who lost eye in police action

A statement said that Akhtar met Mohammad Minhajuddin and the father of Ajaz, a university student who was also injured in protests on the same day.

Vice-chancellor of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university Najma Akhtar

Vice-chancellor of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university Najma Akhtar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday met a student who lost vision in his eye allegedly in police action at the university library on December 15.

The police had entered the university that day in search of 'outsiders' who had entered campus.

On December 19, Akhtar had held a video conference with the injured students and had assured them of all possible help from the varsity.

