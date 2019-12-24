Meet your Secret Santa

Home Cities Delhi

Choosing to remain anonymous, this is his fourth consecutive year of playing Santa at the mall

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Acherubic face, fat belly, snow-white beard, a loud and jolly “ho!ho! ho!” are requisities for a perfect Santa. And the 50-year-old Santa I met at Select Citywalk’s, is just that. Impressive as Tim Allen from the Santa Claus trilogy.

“I am dead tired by the end of the day,” he affirms, happily posing for pictures at the mall’s Meet and Greet event. “Being a Santa is not just about wearing the costume. I have to interact with a lot of people, from different age brackets, different nationalities speaking different languages. For the seven-eight hours I spend here, a photo is clicked every second. A different kind of talent is required to address each one,” he says, chosing to stay anonymous, in the vibe of ‘Secret Santa’. This is his fourth consecutive year of playing Santa at the mall.

For their kids’ happiness, parents can go to any lengths. Ditto with this chap, who became Santa for the first time for his son. The Bombay University graduate says, “When we were living in Dubai, my son wanted to see a Santa. I took him to three-four churches but I couldn’t find any. The six-year-old got upset. Next Christmas, I spotted a Santa Claus outfit. I bought it, wore it, and entered the house with a toy for the little one.”

He then started playing Santa professionally, first in Dubai, then after moving to India in 2008. It’s been 15 years now. “Everybody in the family helps me dress up. My wife makes sure the costume is perfectly made, and also takes care of the makeup.”  And by makeup I don’t mean he puts on a mask. His nose is pudgy on fleek like Santa, he just does the basic touch up.

“The smile on the faces of people and kids who enter the podium to take pictures gives me utter joy. I keep in mind the effort they have put in to reach here to meet me. I see it as my duty to give them the due respect,” adds the Santa, who has also done a film direction course from the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation. Apart playing Santa, he’s into event management and marketing. “I have been into theatre, stage performances and anchoring.”

Does he ever gets irritated with crying, unruly kids who visit him. “That would happen if I think as a human. But I am a Santa. And Santa is humble and jolly. I have to be patient. It’s the beauty of the act.”
You can get your photo-op with Santa till December 25, daily 12pm-8pm.

