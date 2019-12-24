Home Cities Delhi

Now, law students, senior advocates raise banner of protest against CAA

Yogendra Yadav said the ongoing protests across the country aren’t about the Muslims or people in the Northeast.

Yogendra Yadav (in shawl) addresses student protesters on Monday.

Yogendra Yadav (in shawl) addresses student protesters on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising the banner of protest against the amended citizenship Act, members of students’ union of the Delhi University’s Campus Law Centre, held a demonstration on Monday.

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav and senior advocates Colin Gonsalves and Sanjay Hegde joined the stir. Addressing protesters, Yadav lashed out at the central government over the Act, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the country on the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The CAA and NRC present a deadly cocktail. They are part of a ploy to divide our minorities, which would eventually give rise to dissent among them. The time has come to speak the truth. We don’t how the history will be written 20-30 years from now, but we can say with pride that when an attempt was made to divide our people and destroy our secular republic, we rose in protest,” Yadav said.

He said the ongoing protests across the country aren’t about the Muslims or people in the Northeast. They are about the larger interest of safeguarding the ideals that the nation was built on, Yadav said, adding that the proposed NRC should be rolled at the earliest.

“Today, my client is you, the young India. You are the only majority that matters. You have to uphold the Constitution and make the authorities fall in line and meet their constitutional obligations,” Hegde said.

