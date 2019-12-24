Home Cities Delhi

The merry route to Christmas

Delhi by Foot is, of course, familiar to anyone who has, well, explored Delhi by foot.

Published: 24th December 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By shantanu david
Express News Service

MUCH like the holy trinity and the three wise men, the number of stops on Delhi By Foot’s annual Christmas walk are also tripartite. Playing host to the walkers and their guides are the Cathedral Church of Redemption, the Church of North India (CNI) Bhawan and the Sacred Heart Cathedral. Given that the former two places are Anglican and the last Roman Catholic, no one can accuse the organisers of playing favourites.

Delhi by Foot is, of course, familiar to anyone who has, well, explored Delhi by foot. The urban expedition company has a litany of trails around Delhi’s many, many monuments and places of interest (the latter mostly food walks), these are events that occur throughout the year. The Christmas walk happens but once, so naturally we had to go along. ‘Tis the season, after all.

Recalcitrant cold weather be damned, it was a motley group of merrymakers that collected at a metro station near the Church of Redemption as our guides led us on our way and through the traditions that make up the holiday. While the cathedral itself was closed in anticipation of the upcoming week’s festivities, we could still enter the building and peer through the dimness at the sanctum in repose, the vestments and burnished articles of worship lying in wait.Christmas is clearly around the corner.
The adjoining building, however, was flooded with light, lyrics, and laughter as a Christian youth group performed some carols in rehearsal for the celebrations ahead.

Glimpses of Delhi By Foot’s annual Christmas walk

Speaking to Mohit Ranjan from Delhi by Foot about the usual composition of these groups, he noted that usual attendees include curious locals, holidaying foreigners on a whim, and most interestingly, new Christian residents in the city doing a recce of Delhi’s churches and their community.

Moving on from the cathedral, the next stop on the itinerary was a visit to the CNI Bhawan for even more festive bonhomie, this time fortified with Christmas cake and pudding (s) and hot beverages. Here, walkers are told about Christmas traditions like Nativity scenes and its ilk in greater detail.
The sun may have set a while ago, but there is still one last stop, the Sacred Heart Cathedral. One of the most popular places in the city for traditional Midnight Mass, the Italian-inspired cathedral designed by British architect Henry Medd dates back to the 1930s, its foundation stone being laid in 1929. Since then, the many activities it organises have become a tradition; much like Delhi by Foot’s Christmas walk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi By Foot Christmas
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp