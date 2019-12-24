The merry route to Christmas

shantanu david By

Express News Service

MUCH like the holy trinity and the three wise men, the number of stops on Delhi By Foot’s annual Christmas walk are also tripartite. Playing host to the walkers and their guides are the Cathedral Church of Redemption, the Church of North India (CNI) Bhawan and the Sacred Heart Cathedral. Given that the former two places are Anglican and the last Roman Catholic, no one can accuse the organisers of playing favourites.

Delhi by Foot is, of course, familiar to anyone who has, well, explored Delhi by foot. The urban expedition company has a litany of trails around Delhi’s many, many monuments and places of interest (the latter mostly food walks), these are events that occur throughout the year. The Christmas walk happens but once, so naturally we had to go along. ‘Tis the season, after all.

Recalcitrant cold weather be damned, it was a motley group of merrymakers that collected at a metro station near the Church of Redemption as our guides led us on our way and through the traditions that make up the holiday. While the cathedral itself was closed in anticipation of the upcoming week’s festivities, we could still enter the building and peer through the dimness at the sanctum in repose, the vestments and burnished articles of worship lying in wait.Christmas is clearly around the corner.

The adjoining building, however, was flooded with light, lyrics, and laughter as a Christian youth group performed some carols in rehearsal for the celebrations ahead.

Glimpses of Delhi By Foot’s annual Christmas walk

Speaking to Mohit Ranjan from Delhi by Foot about the usual composition of these groups, he noted that usual attendees include curious locals, holidaying foreigners on a whim, and most interestingly, new Christian residents in the city doing a recce of Delhi’s churches and their community.

Moving on from the cathedral, the next stop on the itinerary was a visit to the CNI Bhawan for even more festive bonhomie, this time fortified with Christmas cake and pudding (s) and hot beverages. Here, walkers are told about Christmas traditions like Nativity scenes and its ilk in greater detail.

The sun may have set a while ago, but there is still one last stop, the Sacred Heart Cathedral. One of the most popular places in the city for traditional Midnight Mass, the Italian-inspired cathedral designed by British architect Henry Medd dates back to the 1930s, its foundation stone being laid in 1929. Since then, the many activities it organises have become a tradition; much like Delhi by Foot’s Christmas walk.