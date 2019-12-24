Home Cities Delhi

Three firemen injured as fire breaks out at two factories in Delhi's Narela

On the other hand, fire fighting operations are underway at the other factory, where the fire broke out at around 4:52 am.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Fire fighting operations underway at a shoe factory in Narela Industrial area where a fire broke out earlier today.

Fire fighting operations underway at a shoe factory in Narela Industrial area where a fire broke out earlier today. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at two factories in Narela industrial area here on Tuesday morning in which three firemen sustained injuries while trying to douse the flames, an official said.

Flames have been doused at one of the factories which produces 'dona-pattals' while efforts to control the fire are still on at the other factory where shoes are manufactured.

"We were trying to douse the fire when an LPG cylinder and a thinner container exploded on the second floor. Three firemen were injured in the incident. They were given first aid and called back on the spot," deputy chief fire officer Dharampal Bharadwaj told ANI.

"The fire has spread on all the floors including the basement. As many as 36 vehicles of the fire department are working to douse the fire. We have already doused the fire at the adjoining factory in the back," he added.

He said that the call for the fire was received at around 4:56 am.

"No casualties have been reported so far. We also enquired with the locals. They are confident that no one was inside the factory when the fire broke out," he added.

According to the locals, the fire started around 4 am after which they called the owner and fire department and ensured there was no one inside the factory.

"The fire started on the ground floor. We called the owner and fire department. There was no one inside the factory. It had been working for over 5-6 years," Ramakant, a local said.

This comes after two major fire tragedies in the national capital.

"These factories don't follow safety guidelines or rules. If these factories have the provisions, anyone can douse these fires when they start. By the time we reach the spot, the fire spreads. Later, people blame the fire tenders for coming late," the fire officer said.

Nine people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari area in New Delhi on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday while 43 others had died in Anaj Mandi fire tragedy merely a month ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi fire Narela Industrial area
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp